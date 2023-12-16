The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5), in this season's New Orleans Bowl, where they will face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-3.5) 55.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-3.5) 57.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.

Louisiana has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

