Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Humboldt County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Humboldt County, Nevada is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Humboldt County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Valleys High School at Lowry High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Winnemucca, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
