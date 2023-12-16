Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elko County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Elko County, Nevada today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Elko County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Wendover High School at Oasis Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Fallon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owyhee High School at Smith Valley High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Smith, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Earl Wooster High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Spring Creek, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
