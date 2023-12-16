Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings (14-9) have a home matchup with Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (9-16) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, December 16. It tips off at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Domantas Sabonis vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Lauri Markkanen Total Fantasy Pts 1010.5 607.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 43.9 38.0 Fantasy Rank 14 -

Domantas Sabonis vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis is putting up 18.4 points, 6.9 assists and 12.4 boards per contest.

The Kings average 116.8 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 117.1 per outing (22nd in the NBA). They have a -8 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento averages 43.8 rebounds per game (17th in the league) compared to the 43.9 of its opponents.

The Kings hit 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 3.1 more than their opponents (12.0).

Sacramento forces 13.5 turnovers per game (16th in the league) while committing 13.2 (14th in NBA play).

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.

The Jazz put up 112.0 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 119.8 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -194 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

Utah records 46.7 rebounds per game (third in league) while allowing 42.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

The Jazz hit 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.9 on average.

Utah has lost the turnover battle by 4.6 per game, committing 16.4 (30th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (27th in league).

Domantas Sabonis vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Lauri Markkanen Plus/Minus Per Game -2.8 -3.4 Usage Percentage 21.8% 24.6% True Shooting Pct 61.5% 62.9% Total Rebound Pct 19.5% 13.9% Assist Pct 29.5% 4.8%

