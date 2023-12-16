The Utah Jazz, Collin Sexton included, match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sexton, in his most recent game (December 14 win against the Trail Blazers), produced 27 points and four assists.

In this article, we dig into Sexton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 13.8 16.8 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 5.5 3.4 3.9 PRA -- 19.9 23.6 PR -- 16.5 19.7 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Sexton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Kings

Sexton is responsible for taking 11.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.1 per game.

He's attempted 3.6 threes per game, or 9.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Sexton's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.6 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Kings are the 22nd-best defensive team in the league, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

Conceding 43.9 rebounds per contest, the Kings are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Kings have given up 27.0 per game, 21st in the NBA.

The Kings are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Collin Sexton vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 20 9 3 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.