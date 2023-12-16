If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Churchill County, Nevada today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Churchill County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Wendover High School at Oasis Academy

Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 16

1:00 PM PT on December 16 Location: Fallon, NV

Fallon, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparks High School at Churchill County High School