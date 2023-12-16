Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carson City County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Carson City County, Nevada and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carson City County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reno High School at Carson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Incline High School at Sierra Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Carson City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.