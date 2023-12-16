The bowl season schedule features seven MWC matchups, with Boise State (+6.5) against UCLA among the best bets versus the spread, based on our projections. For more tips, including parlay opportunities, see below.

Best Week 18 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: Boise State +6.5 vs. UCLA

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos

UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos Projected Favorite & Spread: Boise State by 5.5 points

Boise State by 5.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: James Madison +2 vs. Air Force

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons

James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 8.9 points

James Madison by 8.9 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: December 23

December 23 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UNLV +13.5 vs. Kansas

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels

Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 5.5 points

Kansas by 5.5 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 26

December 26 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 18 MWC Total Bets

Under 67.5 - Kansas vs. UNLV

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels

Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels Projected Total: 60.2 points

60.2 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 26

December 26 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 43.5 - James Madison vs. Air Force

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons

James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons Projected Total: 50.0 points

50.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: December 23

December 23 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 44.5 - Toledo vs. Wyoming

Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys

Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys Projected Total: 50.8 points

50.8 points Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: Barstool

Week 18 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G UNLV 9-4 (6-3 MWC) 34.3 / 27.0 415.8 / 402.0 Boise State 8-6 (7-2 MWC) 32.1 / 25.6 436.0 / 385.1 San Jose State 7-6 (6-2 MWC) 31.8 / 25.6 402.8 / 353.2 Air Force 9-4 (5-3 MWC) 27.8 / 18.2 366.5 / 277.7 Wyoming 8-4 (5-3 MWC) 26.1 / 22.9 324.8 / 360.3 Fresno State 9-4 (4-4 MWC) 30.5 / 23.5 387.8 / 370.8 Utah State 6-7 (4-4 MWC) 33.2 / 34.7 438.6 / 433.1 Colorado State 5-7 (3-5 MWC) 26.1 / 29.6 399.3 / 415.8 Hawaii 5-8 (3-5 MWC) 21.4 / 32.2 352.5 / 385.3 New Mexico 4-8 (2-6 MWC) 27.3 / 35.1 410.6 / 407.6 San Diego State 4-8 (2-6 MWC) 20.5 / 26.8 325.3 / 406.0 Nevada 2-10 (2-6 MWC) 17.3 / 33.4 300.0 / 442.7

