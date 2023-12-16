CUSA Games Today: How to Watch CUSA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:10 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the college football postseason matchups now that bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here? Below, we highlight how you can watch all four games involving teams from the CUSA.
CUSA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|2:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs
|5:45 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs
|2:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks
|1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1
|ESPN
