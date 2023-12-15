For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Zach Whitecloud a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Whitecloud stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Whitecloud has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Whitecloud has no points on the power play.

Whitecloud averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 100 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Whitecloud recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:52 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 21:02 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:30 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:21 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:27 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:25 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.