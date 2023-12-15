The Vegas Golden Knights, William Karlsson included, will play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Karlsson in the Golden Knights-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.

William Karlsson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In 12 of 30 games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 20 of 30 games this season, Karlsson has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 30 games this season, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 100 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 30 Games 2 28 Points 1 13 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

