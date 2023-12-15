For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is William Karlsson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

  • Karlsson has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He has an 18.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 100 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Flames 2 1 1 19:51 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:09 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:24 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:51 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:38 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:31 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 2-0

Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

