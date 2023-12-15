Will William Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 15?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is William Karlsson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Karlsson stats and insights
- Karlsson has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has an 18.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 100 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Karlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|19:51
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:09
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|17:24
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:38
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.