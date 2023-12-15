Will William Carrier Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 15?
When the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will William Carrier find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will William Carrier score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carrier stats and insights
- Carrier has scored in three of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
- Carrier has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 6.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 100 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|10:49
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|L 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.