Will Paul Cotter Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 15?
In the upcoming tilt against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Paul Cotter to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Cotter stats and insights
- Cotter has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
- On the power play, Cotter has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- Cotter's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are giving up 100 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Cotter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|14:58
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:47
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|13:41
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:42
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 2-0
Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
