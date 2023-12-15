The Vegas Golden Knights, with Nicolas Roy, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Roy are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicolas Roy vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Roy Season Stats Insights

Roy's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:41 per game on the ice, is +5.

Roy has a goal in four games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Roy has a point in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 21 games this season, Roy has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Roy goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Roy has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Roy Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 100 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 21 Games 2 11 Points 2 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.