Will Nicolas Roy Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 15?
When the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nicolas Roy light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Roy stats and insights
- Roy has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 100 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Roy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|14:45
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 2-0
Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
