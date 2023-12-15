Will Nicolas Hague light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Hague stats and insights

  • Hague has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Hague has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 100 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Hague recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:38 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:26 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:36 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:18 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:02 Home L 2-0

Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

