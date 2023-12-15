The Colorado State Rams versus the Long Beach State Beach is the only game on the Friday college basketball schedule that has an MWC team in action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MWC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Colorado State Rams at Long Beach State Beach 9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MWC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!