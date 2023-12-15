In the upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Michael Amadio to score a goal for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Amadio stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Amadio has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Amadio averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 100 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Amadio recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:40 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 13:55 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 12:50 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:55 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 1 0 11:43 Away W 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

