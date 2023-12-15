Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres meet at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. Prop bets for Stone are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Mark Stone vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Stone has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 19:10 on the ice per game.

In eight of 30 games this year Stone has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 18 of 30 games this year, Stone has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 30 games this season, Stone has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Stone's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 30 Games 2 29 Points 1 10 Goals 0 19 Assists 1

