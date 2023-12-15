Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lander County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:36 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Lander County, Nevada today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lander County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Battle Mountain High School at Oasis Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Fallon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
