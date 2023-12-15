Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres play at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 17:32 on the ice per game.

In nine of 30 games this season, Marchessault has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Marchessault has a point in 15 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Marchessault has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Marchessault's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 100 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 30 Games 2 23 Points 1 14 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.