Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 15?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In nine of 30 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
- Marchessault has picked up five goals and four assists on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 100 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|3
|0
|3
|17:22
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|17:06
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|19:29
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:19
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|18:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 2-0
Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
