The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

  • In nine of 30 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
  • Marchessault has picked up five goals and four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 100 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Flames 3 0 3 17:22 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 17:06 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:29 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:19 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 18:18 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 2-0

Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

