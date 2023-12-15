Jack Eichel will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres play at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Eichel's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jack Eichel vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:29 per game on the ice, is +3.

Eichel has scored a goal in 11 of 30 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Eichel has a point in 22 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Eichel has an assist in 17 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Eichel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Eichel has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eichel Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 30 Games 1 33 Points 4 12 Goals 3 21 Assists 1

