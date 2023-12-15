For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jack Eichel a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

  • Eichel has scored in 11 of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
  • On the power play, Eichel has accumulated five goals and five assists.
  • Eichel averages 4.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.8%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 100 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:55 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:52 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 24:17 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 3 1 2 19:08 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 15:07 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:00 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-0

Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

