Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Buffalo Sabres at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, at T-Mobile Arena. Does a wager on Barbashev interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev has averaged 14:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

In six of 30 games this year, Barbashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barbashev has a point in 10 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 30 games this season, Barbashev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Barbashev goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Barbashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 30 Games 2 13 Points 2 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

