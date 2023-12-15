Player prop bet options for Jack Eichel, Rasmus Dahlin and others are listed when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Vegas' top contributing offensive players this season is Eichel, who has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 20:29 per game.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 12 0 1 1 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Stars Dec. 9 0 1 1 4 at Blues Dec. 6 1 1 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 4 1 0 1 7

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Mark Stone is another of Vegas' top contributors through 30 games, with 10 goals and 19 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 12 2 2 4 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Stars Dec. 9 1 1 2 1 at Blues Dec. 6 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Dec. 4 0 0 0 0

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

William Karlsson has scored 13 goals and added 15 assists through 30 games for Vegas.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 12 1 1 2 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 at Blues Dec. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 4 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Dahlin has scored seven goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 17 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Buffalo offense with 24 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.6 shots per game, shooting 8.9%.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 13 0 1 1 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 11 1 1 2 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Wings Dec. 5 1 0 1 4

