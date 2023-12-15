Golden Knights vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (20-5-5) will aim to prolong a four-game win streak when they take on the Buffalo Sabres (12-15-3) at home on Friday, December 15 at 10:00 PM ET on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Golden Knights vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-225)
|Sabres (+180)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights are 14-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vegas is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.
- In 13 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Golden Knights vs Sabres Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Sabres Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Sabres Player Props
Golden Knights vs. Sabres Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|101 (5th)
|Goals
|85 (21st)
|72 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|100 (27th)
|25 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (26th)
|11 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (14th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Vegas has gone 6-1-3 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Five of Vegas' last 10 games hit the over.
- The Golden Knights' past 10 games have averaged 0.4 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights net the fifth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 101 this season.
- The Golden Knights have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 72 (only 2.4 per game).
- The team has the league's third-best goal differential at +29 this season.
