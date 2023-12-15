The Vegas Golden Knights (20-5-5) will aim to prolong a four-game win streak when they take on the Buffalo Sabres (12-15-3) at home on Friday, December 15 at 10:00 PM ET on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-225) Sabres (+180) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights are 14-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vegas is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

In 13 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs Sabres Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 101 (5th) Goals 85 (21st) 72 (3rd) Goals Allowed 100 (27th) 25 (6th) Power Play Goals 12 (26th) 11 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (14th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Vegas has gone 6-1-3 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Five of Vegas' last 10 games hit the over.

The Golden Knights' past 10 games have averaged 0.4 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights net the fifth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 101 this season.

The Golden Knights have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 72 (only 2.4 per game).

The team has the league's third-best goal differential at +29 this season.

