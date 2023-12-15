Golden Knights vs. Sabres December 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keep an eye on Jack Eichel and Rasmus Dahlin in particular on Friday, when the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Golden Knights vs. Sabres Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-225)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: MSG-B,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- One of the major contributors this season for Vegas, Eichel has 33 points in 30 games (12 goals, 21 assists).
- Mark Stone is another key contributor for Vegas, with 29 points (one per game) -- scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists.
- William Karlsson has 28 points for Vegas, via 13 goals and 15 assists.
- Adin Hill's record is 10-2-2. He has conceded 26 goals (1.9 goals against average) and made 378 saves with a .936% save percentage (first in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Sabres Players to Watch
- Dahlin has totaled seven goals (0.2 per game) and put up 17 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.6 shots per game and shooting 8.9%. This places him among the leaders for Buffalo with 24 total points (0.8 per game).
- Jeff Skinner has made a big impact for Buffalo this season with 22 points (12 goals and 10 assists).
- This season, John-Jason Peterka has 12 goals and 10 assists for Vegas.
- In the crease, Buffalo's Eric Comrie is 1-5-0 this season, collecting 144 saves and giving up 23 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .862 save percentage (67th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|10th
|3.37
|Goals Scored
|2.83
|25th
|1st
|2.4
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|24th
|8th
|32.5
|Shots
|30.4
|15th
|9th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|12th
|11th
|22.73%
|Power Play %
|13.64%
|26th
|3rd
|87.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.05%
|13th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.