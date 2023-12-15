Keep an eye on Jack Eichel and Rasmus Dahlin in particular on Friday, when the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Vegas, Eichel has 33 points in 30 games (12 goals, 21 assists).

Mark Stone is another key contributor for Vegas, with 29 points (one per game) -- scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists.

William Karlsson has 28 points for Vegas, via 13 goals and 15 assists.

Adin Hill's record is 10-2-2. He has conceded 26 goals (1.9 goals against average) and made 378 saves with a .936% save percentage (first in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sabres Players to Watch

Dahlin has totaled seven goals (0.2 per game) and put up 17 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.6 shots per game and shooting 8.9%. This places him among the leaders for Buffalo with 24 total points (0.8 per game).

Jeff Skinner has made a big impact for Buffalo this season with 22 points (12 goals and 10 assists).

This season, John-Jason Peterka has 12 goals and 10 assists for Vegas.

In the crease, Buffalo's Eric Comrie is 1-5-0 this season, collecting 144 saves and giving up 23 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .862 save percentage (67th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 10th 3.37 Goals Scored 2.83 25th 1st 2.4 Goals Allowed 3.33 24th 8th 32.5 Shots 30.4 15th 9th 29.5 Shots Allowed 29.6 12th 11th 22.73% Power Play % 13.64% 26th 3rd 87.21% Penalty Kill % 81.05% 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.