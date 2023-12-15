The Vegas Golden Knights (20-5-5) host the Buffalo Sabres (12-15-3) at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, December 15 at 10:00 PM ET on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights have won four straight games.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 6-1-3 while putting up 35 total goals (nine power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 22.0%). They have given up 23 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which club we think will come out on top in Friday's action on the ice.

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-225)

Golden Knights (-225) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Sabres Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have gone 6-5-11 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 20-5-5.

In the eight games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-0-4 record (good for 12 points).

In the three games this season the Golden Knights scored only one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).

Vegas has scored exactly two goals in four games this season (3-1-0 record, six points).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 20 times, and are 17-0-3 in those games (to record 37 points).

In the 10 games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 7-0-3 record (17 points).

In the 17 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 11-5-1 (23 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 12 times, and went 8-0-4 (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 9th 3.37 Goals Scored 2.83 26th 1st 2.4 Goals Allowed 3.33 24th 9th 32.5 Shots 30.4 15th 9th 29.5 Shots Allowed 29.6 11th 10th 22.73% Power Play % 13.64% 26th 3rd 87.21% Penalty Kill % 81.05% 13th

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

