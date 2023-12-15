Friday's NHL games include the Vegas Golden Knights (20-5-5) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (12-15-3) at T-Mobile Arena. The Sabres are heavy underdogs (+180 on the moneyline) against the Golden Knights (-225) ahead of the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 30 games this season.

In the 23 times this season the Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 14-9 in those games.

The Sabres have been an underdog in 20 games this season, with six upset wins (30.0%).

Vegas is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Buffalo is 3-2 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 5-5 5-5-0 6.1 3.50 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.50 2.30 9 22.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-6 5-4-1 6.5 2.80 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.80 3.60 4 13.8% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.