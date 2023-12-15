The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, December 15, with the Golden Knights victorious in four straight games.

Watch the Golden Knights-Sabres game on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Sabres Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 72 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Golden Knights' 101 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 35 goals during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 30 12 21 33 22 34 45% Mark Stone 30 10 19 29 16 35 0% William Karlsson 30 13 15 28 16 18 57.5% Jonathan Marchessault 30 14 9 23 14 17 20% Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 100 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 27th in the league.

The Sabres have 85 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Sabres have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Defensively, the Sabres have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals during that time.

Sabres Key Players