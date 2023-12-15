How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, December 15, with the Golden Knights victorious in four straight games.
Watch the Golden Knights-Sabres game on MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs Sabres Additional Info
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 72 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.
- The Golden Knights' 101 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 35 goals during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|30
|12
|21
|33
|22
|34
|45%
|Mark Stone
|30
|10
|19
|29
|16
|35
|0%
|William Karlsson
|30
|13
|15
|28
|16
|18
|57.5%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|30
|14
|9
|23
|14
|17
|20%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 100 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 27th in the league.
- The Sabres have 85 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Sabres have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Defensively, the Sabres have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 28 goals during that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|29
|7
|17
|24
|19
|19
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|30
|12
|10
|22
|12
|21
|40.9%
|John-Jason Peterka
|30
|12
|10
|22
|7
|13
|27.3%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|30
|6
|16
|22
|19
|22
|47.5%
|Alex Tuch
|23
|8
|9
|17
|6
|22
|50%
