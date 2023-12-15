Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Clark County, Nevada today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Del Sol High School at Moapa Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 15

Overton, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Cimarron-Memorial High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 15

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Virgin Valley High School at Boulder City High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 15

Boulder City, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Pahrump Valley High School at The Meadows School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 15

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Mead Christian Academy at White Pine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15

Ely, NV Conference: 2A Southern

2A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Valley High School at Heritage Christian High School