Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Clark County, Nevada today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Del Sol High School at Moapa Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Overton, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cimarron-Memorial High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Virgin Valley High School at Boulder City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Boulder City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pahrump Valley High School at The Meadows School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Mead Christian Academy at White Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Ely, NV
- Conference: 2A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Valley High School at Heritage Christian High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Oxnard, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
