Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Churchill County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:36 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Churchill County, Nevada. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Churchill County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Battle Mountain High School at Oasis Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 15
- Location: Fallon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
