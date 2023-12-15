The Vegas Golden Knights, including Chandler Stephenson, take the ice Friday versus the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Stephenson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson's plus-minus this season, in 15:52 per game on the ice, is -5.

Stephenson has a goal in five of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Stephenson has a point in 11 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Stephenson has an assist in 10 of 26 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Stephenson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 43.5% chance of Stephenson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 100 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 2 17 Points 5 5 Goals 2 12 Assists 3

