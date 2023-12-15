When the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Chandler Stephenson score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

  • In five of 26 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Stephenson has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Stephenson's shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:42 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:53 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:35 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:49 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 2-0

Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

