When the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brayden Pachal score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Pachal stats and insights

  • Pachal has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
  • Pachal has zero points on the power play.
  • Pachal's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Pachal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:35 Home W 5-4 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:03 Home L 2-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 5-2
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 4-3 SO
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:27 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:49 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

