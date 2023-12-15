Will Brayden Pachal Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 15?
When the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brayden Pachal score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pachal stats and insights
- Pachal has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Pachal has zero points on the power play.
- Pachal's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pachal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:35
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:54
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.