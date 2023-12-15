Alex Pietrangelo will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres face off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. Looking to bet on Pietrangelo's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Pietrangelo has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 20:08 on the ice per game.

In one of 25 games this year, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Pietrangelo has a point in 10 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 10 of 25 games this year, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 53.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Pietrangelo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 25 Games 2 14 Points 4 1 Goals 1 13 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.