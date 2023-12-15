Will Alex Pietrangelo Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 15?
In the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Alex Pietrangelo to score a goal for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Pietrangelo stats and insights
- In one of 25 games this season, Pietrangelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- Pietrangelo has picked up five assists on the power play.
- He has a 1.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Pietrangelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|26:29
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|25:47
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:58
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|23:40
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|24:03
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|28:20
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|24:04
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|25:29
|Home
|L 2-0
Golden Knights vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
