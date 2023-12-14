High school basketball action in Washoe County, Nevada is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spanish Springs High School at Carson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14

7:00 PM PT on December 14 Location: Carson city, NV

Carson city, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

McQueen High School at Edward C. Reed High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 14

7:00 PM PT on December 14 Location: Sparks, NV

Sparks, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Damonte Ranch High School