The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

Raiders Insights

The Raiders average 6.2 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Chargers give up (21.7).

The Raiders average 97.4 fewer yards per game (277.7) than the Chargers give up per outing (375.1).

This season, Las Vegas averages 80.6 rushing yards per game, 32.6 fewer than Los Angeles allows per outing (113.2).

This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times, seven more than the Chargers' takeaways (17).

Raiders Home Performance

The Raiders' average points scored at home (17) is higher than their overall average (15.5). But their average points conceded at home (15) is lower than overall (19.9).

The Raiders' average yards gained at home (308.1) is higher than their overall average (277.7). But their average yards allowed at home (301.4) is lower than overall (335.1).

Las Vegas' average yards passing at home (208) is higher than its overall average (197.1). And its average yards allowed at home (197.1) is lower than overall (207.7).

At home, the Raiders rack up 100.1 rushing yards per game and concede 104.3. That's more than they gain overall (80.6), and less than they allow (127.4).

The Raiders convert 37.4% of third downs at home (4.3% higher than their overall average), and concede 39.8% at home (2.2% lower than overall).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Miami L 20-13 CBS 11/26/2023 Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota L 3-0 FOX 12/14/2023 Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/25/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 12/31/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 1/7/2024 Denver - -

