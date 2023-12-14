Scan the injury report for the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8), which currently has nine players listed, as the Raiders prepare for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, December 14 at 8:15 PM .

The Raiders head into the matchup after losing 3-0 to the Minnesota Vikings in their last outing on December 10.

The Chargers are coming off of a 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joshua Jacobs RB Quad Questionable Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Out Andre James C Ankle Out Curtis Bolton LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Facyson CB Shin Questionable Maxx Crosby DE Knee Questionable Amik Robertson CB Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Davante Adams WR Illness Questionable Adam Butler DT Ankle Questionable

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR Heel Out Josh Palmer WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Ankle Out Zion Johnson OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nick Williams DL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable Justin Hollins OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring Questionable Gerald Everett TE Hip Limited Participation In Practice Donald Parham TE Shoulder Questionable

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total offense (277.7 yards per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 16th with 335.1 yards allowed per contest.

The Raiders have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 15.5 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked ninth in the NFL (19.9 points allowed per game).

The Raiders are totaling 197.1 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 10th, allowing 207.7 passing yards per contest.

Las Vegas ranks worst in rushing offense (80.6 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking 25th with 127.4 rushing yards allowed per contest.

The Raiders own the second-worst turnover margin in the NFL at -10, forcing 14 turnovers (26th in NFL) while turning it over 24 times (29th in NFL).

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)

Raiders (-3) Moneyline: Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135)

Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135) Total: 34.5 points

