Raiders vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 15
Scan the injury report for the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8), which currently has nine players listed, as the Raiders prepare for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, December 14 at 8:15 PM .
The Raiders head into the matchup after losing 3-0 to the Minnesota Vikings in their last outing on December 10.
The Chargers are coming off of a 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joshua Jacobs
|RB
|Quad
|Questionable
|Kolton Miller
|OT
|Shoulder
|Out
|Andre James
|C
|Ankle
|Out
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Shin
|Questionable
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Wrist
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Adam Butler
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Heel
|Out
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Ankle
|Out
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Williams
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Justin Hollins
|OLB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Donald Parham
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Raiders Season Insights
- The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total offense (277.7 yards per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 16th with 335.1 yards allowed per contest.
- The Raiders have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 15.5 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked ninth in the NFL (19.9 points allowed per game).
- The Raiders are totaling 197.1 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 10th, allowing 207.7 passing yards per contest.
- Las Vegas ranks worst in rushing offense (80.6 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking 25th with 127.4 rushing yards allowed per contest.
- The Raiders own the second-worst turnover margin in the NFL at -10, forcing 14 turnovers (26th in NFL) while turning it over 24 times (29th in NFL).
Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135)
- Total: 34.5 points
