Check out best bets as the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

When is Raiders vs. Chargers?

  • Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • While BetMGM has the Raiders winning by three, the model has the Chargers taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (4.2 points). Take the Chargers.
  • Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Raiders' implied win probability is 61.8%.
  • The Raiders have gone 4-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • Las Vegas has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.
  • The Chargers have been listed as the underdog four times this season and have failed to win any of those games.
  • Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +136 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+3)
  • The Raiders have gone 6-5-2 against the spread this season.
  • In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 1-1.
  • The Chargers have covered the spread four times this season (4-8-1).
  • Los Angeles is winless against the spread when it's 3-point underdogs or more (0-2).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (34.5)
  • Las Vegas and Los Angeles average 2.7 more points between them than the over/under of 34.5 for this matchup.
  • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 41.6 points per game, 7.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.
  • The teams have hit the over in three of the Raiders' 13 games with a set total.
  • Out of the Chargers' 13 games with a set total, three have hit the over (23.1%).

Davante Adams Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
13 66.7 4

Austin Ekeler Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
10 49.7 5 34.4 1

