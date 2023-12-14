Check out best bets as the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

When is Raiders vs. Chargers?

Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Raiders winning by three, the model has the Chargers taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (4.2 points). Take the Chargers.

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Raiders' implied win probability is 61.8%.

The Raiders have gone 4-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Las Vegas has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.

The Chargers have been listed as the underdog four times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +136 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+3)



Los Angeles (+3) The Raiders have gone 6-5-2 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Chargers have covered the spread four times this season (4-8-1).

Los Angeles is winless against the spread when it's 3-point underdogs or more (0-2).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (34.5)



Over (34.5) Las Vegas and Los Angeles average 2.7 more points between them than the over/under of 34.5 for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 41.6 points per game, 7.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Raiders' 13 games with a set total.

Out of the Chargers' 13 games with a set total, three have hit the over (23.1%).

Davante Adams Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 66.7 4

Austin Ekeler Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 49.7 5 34.4 1

