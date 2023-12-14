The Sacramento Kings, with Malik Monk, face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent time out, a 119-99 loss to the Clippers, Monk put up eight points and five assists.

Below, we look at Monk's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.7 16.0 Rebounds -- 2.7 2.3 Assists -- 4.9 4.2 PRA -- 22.3 22.5 PR -- 17.4 18.3 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.9



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 12.1% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Monk's Kings average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 104.1 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.8 points per contest, the Thunder are the 11th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Thunder have conceded 46.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are ranked 17th in the league, conceding 26.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are ranked 19th in the NBA, giving up 13.5 makes per game.

Malik Monk vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 29 12 2 8 2 0 1

