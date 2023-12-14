Thursday's NBA schedule includes Lauri Markkanen's Utah Jazz (8-16) hitting the road to clash with Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) at Moda Center. Game time is 10:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lauri Markkanen vs. Shaedon Sharpe Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Shaedon Sharpe Total Fantasy Pts 608.6 680.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38 30.9 Fantasy Rank 56 -

Lauri Markkanen vs. Shaedon Sharpe Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen averages 23.7 points, 8.6 boards and 1 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game.

The Jazz have a -202 scoring differential, falling short by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 111.6 points per game, 23rd in the league, and are allowing 120 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA.

The 46.8 rebounds per game Utah accumulates rank third in the NBA, 4.4 more than the 42.4 its opponents record.

The Jazz knock down 13.3 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 35% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make, shooting 37% from deep.

Utah has come up short in the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 16.7 (30th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (28th in league).

Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers

Sharpe puts up 18.8 points, 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game, making 42.6% of shots from the field and 36.5% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Trail Blazers' -150 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 106.5 points per game (29th in the NBA) while allowing 113.3 per outing (15th in the league).

Portland loses the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. it records 40.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 28th in the league, while its opponents grab 45.2 per outing.

The Trail Blazers hit 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 12 (19th in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.6.

Portland has committed 15 turnovers per game (26th in NBA action) while forcing 15.8 (second in the league).

Lauri Markkanen vs. Shaedon Sharpe Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Shaedon Sharpe Plus/Minus Per Game -3.4 -6.3 Usage Percentage 24.6% 22.9% True Shooting Pct 62.9% 55% Total Rebound Pct 14% 8.6% Assist Pct 4.8% 15.6%

