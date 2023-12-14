The Sacramento Kings (13-9) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) are slated to square off on Thursday at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Domantas Sabonis and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two players to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSOK

Kings' Last Game

The Kings dropped their previous game to the Clippers, 119-99, on Tuesday. Keegan Murray starred with 17 points, and also had seven rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keegan Murray 17 7 1 3 0 0 Domantas Sabonis 15 10 3 2 0 0 De'Aaron Fox 14 3 3 0 0 3

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis puts up 18.5 points, 12.2 boards and 6.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers for the season are 29.5 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Malik Monk is putting up 14.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.7 boards per game.

Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 11.6 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.

Murray posts 13.8 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 27.8 4.4 6.5 1.0 0.2 2.8 Domantas Sabonis 15.6 11.4 6.6 1.0 0.5 0.5 Malik Monk 16.0 2.3 4.2 0.9 0.1 2.9 Harrison Barnes 11.7 3.8 1.2 0.6 0.3 1.8 Kevin Huerter 9.4 4.2 2.7 0.3 0.2 2.0

