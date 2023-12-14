Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Thunder - December 14
The Sacramento Kings (13-9) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) are slated to square off on Thursday at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Domantas Sabonis and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two players to watch.
How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSOK
Kings' Last Game
The Kings dropped their previous game to the Clippers, 119-99, on Tuesday. Keegan Murray starred with 17 points, and also had seven rebounds and one assist.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Keegan Murray
|17
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Domantas Sabonis
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|De'Aaron Fox
|14
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis puts up 18.5 points, 12.2 boards and 6.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- De'Aaron Fox's numbers for the season are 29.5 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
- Malik Monk is putting up 14.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.7 boards per game.
- Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 11.6 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.
- Murray posts 13.8 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|27.8
|4.4
|6.5
|1.0
|0.2
|2.8
|Domantas Sabonis
|15.6
|11.4
|6.6
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Malik Monk
|16.0
|2.3
|4.2
|0.9
|0.1
|2.9
|Harrison Barnes
|11.7
|3.8
|1.2
|0.6
|0.3
|1.8
|Kevin Huerter
|9.4
|4.2
|2.7
|0.3
|0.2
|2.0
