Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Thunder on December 14, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others on the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder heading into their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Kings vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings vs Thunder Additional Info
|Kings vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Kings vs Thunder Injury Report
|Kings vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Thunder Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (Over: -104)
|13.5 (Over: -128)
|7.5 (Over: -104)
- Sabonis' 18.5 points per game average is equal to Thursday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 12.2 -- is 1.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (13.5).
- Sabonis' year-long assist average -- 6.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (7.5).
Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!
De'Aaron Fox Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
- De'Aaron Fox's scoring average (29.5) is the same as Thursday's points prop for him.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).
- Fox has picked up 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).
- He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Malik Monk Props
|PTS
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -125)
|2.5 (Over: -106)
- Thursday's over/under for Malik Monk is 14.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.
- Monk has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (Over: -108)
|5.5 (Over: +106)
|6.5 (Over: -108)
|0.5 (Over: -213)
- The 30.4 points Gilgeous-Alexander scores per game are 2.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Thursday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has dished out 6.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Thursday's over/under.
- Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.1 three-pointers made per game is 0.6 more than his over/under on Thursday.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: +100)
|7.5 (Over: -147)
|1.5 (Over: +124)
- Chet Holmgren's 17 points per game average is 0.5 less than Thursday's over/under.
- He has collected 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (7.5).
- Holmgren has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.