You can see player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others on the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder heading into their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST
18.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -104)
  • Sabonis' 18.5 points per game average is equal to Thursday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 12.2 -- is 1.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (13.5).
  • Sabonis' year-long assist average -- 6.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -147)
  • De'Aaron Fox's scoring average (29.5) is the same as Thursday's points prop for him.
  • He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).
  • Fox has picked up 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).
  • He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Malik Monk Props

PTS 3PM
14.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -106)
  • Thursday's over/under for Malik Monk is 14.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.
  • Monk has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
32.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: -108) 0.5 (Over: -213)
  • The 30.4 points Gilgeous-Alexander scores per game are 2.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.
  • He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Thursday's game (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has dished out 6.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.1 three-pointers made per game is 0.6 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +124)
  • Chet Holmgren's 17 points per game average is 0.5 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • He has collected 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (7.5).
  • Holmgren has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.