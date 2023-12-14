You can see player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others on the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder heading into their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -104)

Sabonis' 18.5 points per game average is equal to Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.2 -- is 1.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (13.5).

Sabonis' year-long assist average -- 6.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -147)

De'Aaron Fox's scoring average (29.5) is the same as Thursday's points prop for him.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Fox has picked up 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Malik Monk Props

PTS 3PM 14.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Thursday's over/under for Malik Monk is 14.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.

Monk has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: -108) 0.5 (Over: -213)

The 30.4 points Gilgeous-Alexander scores per game are 2.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Thursday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has dished out 6.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Thursday's over/under.

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.1 three-pointers made per game is 0.6 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Chet Holmgren's 17 points per game average is 0.5 less than Thursday's over/under.

He has collected 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (7.5).

Holmgren has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

