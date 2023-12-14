How to Watch the Kings vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
The Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fifth in NBA, 30.4 points per game) when they try to knock off De'Aaron Fox (sixth in league, 29.5) and the Sacramento Kings (13-9) on December 14, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Kings vs Thunder Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Sacramento has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.
- The 116.3 points per game the Kings record are just 3.5 more points than the Thunder allow (112.8).
- Sacramento has a 12-3 record when scoring more than 112.8 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Kings have played better in home games this season, scoring 121.6 points per game, compared to 111.8 per game on the road.
- In home games, Sacramento is surrendering 5.9 more points per game (120.1) than in away games (114.2).
- The Kings are draining 15.6 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.2 more threes and 2.1% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.4 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trey Lyles
|Questionable
|Illness
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
