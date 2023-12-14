The Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fifth in NBA, 30.4 points per game) when they try to knock off De'Aaron Fox (sixth in league, 29.5) and the Sacramento Kings (13-9) on December 14, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Thunder.

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Kings vs Thunder Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Sacramento has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44% from the field.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.

The 116.3 points per game the Kings record are just 3.5 more points than the Thunder allow (112.8).

Sacramento has a 12-3 record when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Kings have played better in home games this season, scoring 121.6 points per game, compared to 111.8 per game on the road.

In home games, Sacramento is surrendering 5.9 more points per game (120.1) than in away games (114.2).

The Kings are draining 15.6 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.2 more threes and 2.1% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.4 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).

Kings Injuries