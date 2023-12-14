The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (13-9) ahead of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) currently includes just one player. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 from Golden 1 Center.

The Kings enter this contest following a 119-99 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday. In the Kings' loss, Keegan Murray led the way with a team-high 17 points (adding seven rebounds and one assist).

Kings vs Thunder Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Luguentz Dort: Questionable (Ankle)

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

