Kings vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - December 14
The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (13-9) ahead of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) currently includes just one player. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 from Golden 1 Center.
The Kings enter this contest following a 119-99 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday. In the Kings' loss, Keegan Murray led the way with a team-high 17 points (adding seven rebounds and one assist).
Kings vs Thunder Additional Info
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|2.5
|2.7
|0.8
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Luguentz Dort: Questionable (Ankle)
Kings vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK
