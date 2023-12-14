Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) are 1.5-point underdogs against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (13-9) Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK. The over/under in the matchup is set at 241.5.

Kings vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 241.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's 22 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 241.5 points nine times.

Sacramento has had an average of 233.1 points in its games this season, 8.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Kings are 12-10-0 against the spread this season.

Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won nine, or 60%, of those games.

This season, Sacramento has won six of its 10 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Kings vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 9 40.9% 116.3 236.7 116.9 229.7 233.2 Thunder 9 40.9% 120.4 236.7 112.8 229.7 230.2

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over six times.

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in 10 games when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 12 games when playing on the road.

The Kings put up just 3.5 more points per game (116.3) than the Thunder give up (112.8).

When Sacramento puts up more than 112.8 points, it is 10-5 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

Kings vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Kings and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 12-10 7-8 12-10 Thunder 16-6 7-2 13-9

Kings vs. Thunder Point Insights

Kings Thunder 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 120.4 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 10-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-2 12-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-2 116.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.8 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 11-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-3 11-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-4

